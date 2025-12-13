Six Very Good Reasons Why The Rangers Had Better Beat Montreal Tonight

This is no time for Rangers comedy.

These are the reasons the Blueshirts should knock off the Habs tonight at The Garden. And I do mean KNOCK OFF;

1. The Rangers have to atone for their utterly lifeless performance, losing to Chicago in the Windy City; the odor of which has wafted all the way across many states.

2. Montreal's goaltending is in such shambles that coach Marty St. Louis is afraid to start either his former starters Sam (Where Am I? – I Am) Montembeault or Jakub (Jake The Rake) Dobes.

3. Which means that you should not be surprised if tonight's visiting goalie will be third-stringer Jacob (I'm Not Foul) Fowler, who'll make history if he does play. History; in the sense that he'll be the first NHL goalie from Melbourne, Florida to play in The World's Most Famous Arena. (Now, how about that!)

4. After too many futile tries, the New York coaching staff just may figure out how utterly dumb it is to have five forwards work the power play – and never score. Insert Vlad ((I'm Glad) Gavrikov and get it over with. Your PP is desperate for goals.

There's no forgetting that it's Friday and that means it's Ask The Maven time. Today's question is delivered by Fred Crespi of Staten Island. Take it away Fred:

5. Missing Person Matt Rempe soon will return which means that one of the other grunt guys had better play their tails off tonight in order to stay in the lineup.

6. The Habs with 35 points over 30 games are too close for comfort compared to Rangers 34 points in 32 games. Time for the Blueshirts to make the great leap over Montreal. That's all folks!