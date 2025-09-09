Sullivan Thinks He Can Remake Adam Fox But That Will Be A Challenge

Mike Sullivan couldn't keep it to himself. He wants the whole world to know that he's displeased with Adam Fox.

Otherwise, why would the Rangers' coach go public asserting that the start of Fox's season will determine if he's an Olympian.

Then, Sully listed a whole bunch of things which – all put together – tell us that Mike knows that he's got a project on his hands – remake Adam into another Norris Trophy candidate.

"It won't be easy," says The Old Scout, "because a lot has happened since Fox was voted the NHL's best defenseman."

Actually three things that could be decisive have happened.

1. INJURIES: To the naked eye it's been obvious that Fox never regained his Norris form after being hurt – as well as playing hurt. This could be a career problem.

2. PERSONALITY: Low-key to a fault, Fox sometimes plays in a manner that makes one believe he doesn't know what "Gung-Ho" is all about.

3. THE TEAM: The 2024-25 season of discontent could very well have curbed Foxie's enthusiasm. As for his leadership quotient, if it was that high, he would have been named captain the moment Jacob Trouba was traded.

Perhaps Sullivan would have been better off keeping his thoughts about Fox's future to himself.

"Laying it on the line as the coach did may be Mike's motivation method," adds The Old Scout, "and it just might work."

It might – depending on whether Fox truly is injury-free and that he has the head for Sullivan's strategy.