The Blueshirt Comeback Kids Are On The Way

Two Down – One To Go!

Having disposed of Vancouver and Edmonton, the Rangers are one win away from a "Road Trifecta.."

One. two, three – down went the Canucks and Oilers with Seattle the final obstacle to a fairly healthy invasion of the West.

The 4-3 Overtime win in Edmonton was impressive in several ways.

* DEFANGED MCDAVID AND DRAISAITL: If you take The Connor and Leon act away from scoring, you win.

* COMEBACK KIDS: Down 3-1, the Blueshirts tied the game late in the third and won it handily in overtime. Any way you view it, the resurgence was impressive.

* THE CAPTAIN IN COMMAND: J.T. Miller torpedoed Edmonton when it mattered most, Never mind that he beat erratic Stu Skinner at 2:49 of the extra session. Point is J.T. was just terrific on that one.

* THE SLUGS SLUGGED: Jonny Brodzinski showed why he always belongs in the lineup. He opened the scoring while playing his usual hustling game. Taylor (Red) Raddysh is scoring better than the Breadman. Raddy was a lamplighter once again.

* SMILEY CUYLLE: With three points in his last three games, Will Cuylle appears to have emerged from his early slumber.

Notes And Quotes About The Blueshirts

All Around The Blueshirts Bush:

* ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD: The Blueshirts are 5-1-1 on the road. Seattle could – and should – be eliminated tomorrow night.

"We needed to beat Edmonton to build our confidence," says Commodore Miller.

With a 5-5-2 record, the Rangers are not exactly storming the NHL barricades but they're moving over the moat – so why not gloat?