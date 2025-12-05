The Blueshirts Are On The Move With Homecoming Next

The Rangers hear a song coming on and it's called, "We Did It Before And We Can Do It Again."

Last night's 4-2 win over the Senators in Ottawa lifts the New Yorkers to their fifth win in six games and third straight on the road. They either are very warm – or hot.

"Judging by the way they beat the Senators," says MSG Networks analyst Steve Valiquette, "the playoffs feel closer."

They'll feel a LOT closer if the Blueshirts can beat league-leading Colorado tomorrow afternoon at MSG, and follow that Sunday night with a win over Vegas.

"We competed hard all night against Ottawa," enthuses coach Mike Sullivan and I say "deny that if you can," 'cause you can't.

Among the top competitors were Mika Zibanejad, who tallied his tenth goal, and a couple of defensemen; Slava Gavrikov and Will Borgen.

In tallying his sixth goal, The Big Gav is looking so good offensively that MSG Networks TV analyst Dave Maloney is likening him to Hall of Fame Ranger, Brad Park.

"I'm calling Slava 'Vlad Park'," chuckles Maloney.

The Senators tossed 27 shots at Igor Shesterkin who stopped all but two and was rated the first star of the game. Second star went to Breadman Panarin, whose ninth goal marked his 900th career point.

Is Mike Sullivan The Right Coach For The Rangers?

The jury is out on Mike Sullivan. It's far too soon to judge whether he's the right coach for the Rangers at the right time.

"Bread is a unique talent," adds Sullivan.

It will be rather unique if the Rangers next can turn MSG into a winning home vs. the awesome Avalanche and victorious Vegas.

Beating a pair of elite teams is as tough a test as Sully's Rangers will face so far this season.

Imagine, two wins and then add the W over Ottawa and you have a Blueshirt W hat trick out of three games.

Could happen if they're at the very top of their game. VERY!