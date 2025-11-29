The Blueshirts Are Winning, Yeah, But!

For a club with a three-game winning streak and being above the .500 mark (13-11-2), the Rangers hardly can be called a red-hot Cup contender.

The 6-2 victory over the Bruins in Beantown yesterday was deceptive, to say the least.

* The Bruins have been riddled with injuries.

* They played their backup goalie who clearly was outplayed by Igor Shesterkin.

* We're talking about a tenuous 4-2 Ranger lead in the third period that could have tilted the wrong way.

But this was an afternoon in which Breadman showed why he's being paid so much bread. He scored a key goal, produced four assists and left coach Mike Sullivan pulling plusses out of his vocabulary in the post-game seance.

"Artemi has the game-breaking ability with his playmaking," Sully enthuses. "He creates time and space for himself with great vision."

How The Rangers Will Prove The Thanksgiving Benchmark is Just A Myth

For decades a myth has enveloped NHL thinkers to proclaim that the standings on (American) Thanksgiving Day will determine which teams will make the playoffs.

It didn't hurt that Mika Zibanejad potted a pair and Adam Fox was at the top of his game once again with three assists.

"The Rangers went up against Carolina and then Boston at the right time," says The Old Scout.

"Both teams are hurting and it's to the Rangers' credit that they cashed in on the opportunity."

Most important is that the win thrusts the Blueshirts right plumb in the midst of the Metropolitan Division race because the key players are producing.

"The guys are buying into the game we're trying to play," Sullivan concludes. "We're building our team game."

They'll get a chance to make it four-straight against a solid Tampa Bay Lightning outfit this afternoon at The Garden.