The Blueshirts First Test Has To Be A Do-Over

1. After playing three Humpties, the Rangers first test against a genuine big-league hockey club on Sunday night produced an "Eh!' Call it a no-grade or a Brooklyn "Do-Over!"

2. New York's attack was pleasingly relentless, forcing Caps goalie Charlie Lindgren to produce a spate of super saves. Plus the effort and energy was there for most of the 60 minutes.

3. But what could have been an "A" for overall performance was negated not only by the loss but – time and again – the Blueshirts fail against good teams and this was Exhibit A.

4. The Maven will have a grade after tomorrow night's clash with Edmonton. Despite laboring under Sieve Stu Skinner in goal, the Oilers reached the Cup Final two years in a row and have to be classified "elite." We'll soon see what the Blueshirts can do about it.

5. Meanwhile, the Blueshirts' Department of Alibis is open for business. Injuries to Vincent Trocheck and Carson Soucy are a pair you'd rather not lose but they are lost for who-knows-hope-long?

6. So far so good for Mika Zibanejad, who usually starts his first month in first gear. But last night he delivered seven shots and a "just look at me now" kind of swagger.

7. There are no "lobbing" shots coming off Noah Laba's stick. He's got rookie-of-the-year moves. (Kudos to super scout Jess Rubenstein who touted me to Laba before anyone knew how to spell Laba's name.)

8. Double kudos to MSG Networks new tv analyst Dave Maloney for carrying his hardnose radio style up to the TV side. It's a dramatic change from the more mellow Sam Rosen years.

Measuring Up With The Elite Ain't Easy If You Don't Score At Home

"Close But No Cigar" is the Rangers mantra until further notice – or until they decide to score a goal – never mind win a game – at home.

9. YAY to Jonny Brodzinski's return to action. Defenseman Matt Robertson didn't look out of place either.

10. Take this stat for what it's worth; the Rangers have allowed one or fewer goals for the third straight game.

11. Balance it with the fact that the New Yorkers still haven't scored at home.

12. Just wondering: when does Dancing Larry's act get stale? (And, please, don't tell me never!)