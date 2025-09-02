The Blueshirts Game I'll Never Forget

The Maven's Roundtable is about to launch a new feature – "The Rangers Game I'll Never Forget."

First up is Roundtable Vice President And Noble Backchecker, Mark Linde. Take it away, Mark, and make it good:

"I've been fortunate enough to attend many memorable Ranger games including game 7 of the '94 season. However, the one game which I will never forget was my first Ranger game.

"It was the last game of the 1971-72 season and the Rangers were playing the Montreal Canadiens. My grandmother did volunteer work with Irving Mitchell Felt's – He ran the Garden in those days – wife. When she learned that I liked hockey, Mrs. Felt graciously offered my grandma their 2 tickets – right behind the Rangers' bench.

"As you can imagine, as a 12-year-old seeing his first game, I had a super-high excitement level. In fact, it was through the roof. Plus, to elevate it even more, I knew that Rangers left wing Vic Hadfield was sitting at 48 goals with an opportunity to be the first Ranger to hit 50! And it could happen before my very eyes.

"I remember that the game was so fast and furious, I couldn't believe that I was seeing it up so close. In fact I was at the edge of my seat the whole time.

"As for Hadfield, after two periods it looked bleak for Vic achieving his goal. But – then to my delight he – scored goal number 49 and now there was hope. But, as the game wound down, I again resigned myself to the fact that Vic's 50th goal just wasn't meant to be.

"BAM!

"With 15 minutes left in the game, Hadfield did it!! And, to make it even more memorable, this amazing thing happened:

"As I stood, cheered, and jumped up and down, Vic Hadfield, himself, actually winked at me as he was being mobbed by his Rangers' teammates. Well, at least that's the way I remember it!

"Either way, the very first Rangers game I ever saw turned out to be The Game I'll Never Forget.

"Had you been in my shoes that night, I'd bet that you'd have felt the same way!"