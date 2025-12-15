The Blueshirts Merry-Go-Round Taking Some Others For The Ride

1. The hottest Rangers farmhand happens to be 6-5, 181-pound Nathan Aspinall, a left wing with OHL Flint Firebirds. In 2024, the Markham, Ontario native was the 159th overall draft pick. At the rate Nate is shooting, he could wind up a better find than either Brennan Othmann or Gabe Perreault.

2. Interesting note from superscout Jess Rubenstein: "In many ways Russia being banned from the Olympics could turn out to be a good thing for the Rangers. It means that Igor Shesterkin will have a nice vacation instead of playing in the O's. Same can be said for Jon Quick."

3. Kudos to the Blueshirts history department for another treat on Saturday night, honoring the club's Centennial Year. This time alumni from the 1969-1991 era dropped in with some good friends. My faves were John Vanbiesbrouck, Kelly Kisio, Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson.

4. In the Rangers playoff bid, Pittsburgh is a team that will have to be beaten out. The Penguins did themselves no favors obtaining goalie Stu Skinner, a colossal flop in Edmonton.

5. Any day now, Matt Rempe will be cleared to rejoin the Blueshirts. If he decides to return as an ice cop he'll be sealing his doom with another hand injury. If he returns as a non-fighting forward, he could be a positive factor in the playoff run.

Mourning the Death Of Onetime Ranger Bobby Rousseau

Although Bobby Rousseau, who passed away yesterday and 85, is best remembered as a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, he also was a significant Ranger, albeit for a short time.

6. A scout's view of two Rangers prospects: "Noah Laba has a leg up on Gabe Perreault for two reasons – size and speed. Also, Laba's coach at Colorado College was Kris Mayotte who wins everywhere he goes and, more importantly, develops players wherever he goes. Laba's pre-NHL breeding ground was good for the demands of NHL hockey."