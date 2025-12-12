The Blueshirts' Problem In Its Own Backyard

Back in their own backyard, the Blueshirts got problems; actually it's a pair of backyards; one in Elmont, Long Island and the other Newark, New Jersey.

Check your NHL standings and you'll see that the Islanders and Devils are the immediate Met Area geographic threats to the Rangers playoff ambitions.

Heading into last night's games Mike Sullivan's skaters had played 32 games, worth a 15-13-4 mark and 34 points.

Just above them sit the Islanders who beat Anaheim last night. The Isles and have played 33 games, good for an 18-12-3 record and 39 points, five more than the Blueshirts.

Meanwhile, the Devils – who once had been riding high until the unexpected Jack Hughes injury – have plummeted to 35 points over 31 games with a 17-13-1 deal – one point ahead of Rangers.

"What it all means," says The Old Scout, "is that any one of the three could make the postseason," says The Old Scout, "and a long shot is that all of them could get in."

The variables – mostly injuries – are decisive. The Isles already were hard hit when their dependable veteran scorer Kyle Palmieri was injured and will be gone for most of the season.

The Elmonters suffered another blow last night when Bo Horvat left the game with a lower body injury.

No less devastating – but for the shorter term – was the Devils' super scorer Jack Hughes being sidelined with a serious hand injury.

"The Devils have to stay close," adds The Old Scout, "until Hughes heals. Then, they'll be

a real threat in the homestretch. For the Isles, a lot will depend on how long they'll lose their top goal scorer, Horvat."

Minus Adam Fox and Matt Rempe, the Rangers are hurting on the power play and defense; not to mention the spirit and toughness that The Remper brings to the lineup.

Goaltending is strong when first-stringers Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin start. But not so much for the Devils' Jacob Markstrom who was shelled last night in a loss to Tampa Bay. Likewise, backups for all three are more than competent.

Report From The Blueshirts Bureau Of Missing Persons

Time for You Rangers fans to give The Maven The Right Answer. Here goes: Which Blueshirt do you miss most?

The Isles gained in strength when 18-year-old prodigy defenseman Matthew Schaefer made the varsity. He has since become a legitimate Calder Trophy-candidate.

Each of the three clubs have ridden the roller coaster and all signs suggest that the pattern will continue into the new year.

It's parity that we have here, folks, making for very melodramatic scenarios in the months ahead.

Please don't ask The Maven for a prediction; other than to tell you that tomorrow is Saturday and the Canadiens will be bringing their speed and glamor to The Garden. The Isles host Tampa Bay while Ducks invade New Jersey.

Fasten those seat belts!