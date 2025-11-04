This Is How The Blueshirts Finally Can Win A Game At Home

The adage that says, "There's No Place Like Home" works everywhere in the universe except for the round building called Madison Square Garden.

Losers of five straight at The World's Most Famous Arena, the Blueshirts return home after a successful road trip that opened hopelessly in a loss to Calgary and concluded with a trifecta of wins.

Things are looking up.

"There's no reason for New York to continue losing at home," says The Old Scout, "if they get some of the heavyweights to pull their weight. I mean Panarin and Lafreniere in particular."

Will Cuylle has returned to form and Noah Laba is looking as if he's at home with the big boys.

And speaking of large fellows, the Blueshirts have elevated Jaroslav Chmelar (6-5, 200 pounds) from Hartford for right wing work. No matter how you shake it, Chmelar is a surprise choice.

"It annoys me," says super scout Jess Rubenstein, "That a team so offensively challenged calls up someone from Hartford that's not the leading scorer which Gabe Perreault is. Chmelar is more of a defensive specialist than offensive weapon.

As for the natives; they're getting restless for a big, fat W. The Maven's Round Table Chairman of Pessimism, Bernie Rohde, puts it this way.

"I can't wait to see which Rangers team shows up. I would like to think it's going to be the team that went 3-1 on the road."

Meanwhile, a side story is developing around whether Artemi Panarin is to remain a Ranger via a new deal or winds up going bye-bye; which I wouldn't mind at all.

"I'm anxious to see how Sullivan is going to handle the Doughless Breadman," adds Rohde. "I read where Sully says if a player isn't giving his all, he'd be benched regardless of his status on the team. If true, then it's time to send Breadman to the bakery!"