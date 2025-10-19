The Honorable Man Fighting To Honor The Honorable Frank Boucher

Sean McCaffrey never stops trying – and The Maven gives him credit for that.

For too many years, this author-historian-publisher of Blue Collar Blue Shirts has been lobbying for the Rangers – meaning Madison Square Garden – to honor one of the most famous Blueshirts of all-time.

McCaffrey knows all about the all-time Rangers dating back to the Original team of 1926-27. Very likely more than any of us on Planet Blueshirts.

And if you really want to know all about all Rangers, read Sean's exquisitely detailed book "The New York Rangers Rink Of Honor - And The Rafters Of Madison Square Garden."

It's available in paperback, hardcover and kindle.

One of the many points behind writing the history is McCaffrey's conviction that a banner should be hoisted in honor of Original Ranger and Hall of Famer and holder of more Lady Byng Trophies than anyone – Frank Boucher.

"Frank not only starred on the franchise's first two Stanley Cup-Winners (1928 and 1933) but he also coached the 1940 club to the Rangers third Stanley Cup," McCaffrey explains, "and then he became general manager of the club after World War II."

No other Ranger in history could make that statement and yet Ranger personalities who have accomplished less – much less in some cases – in club annals have banners up already.

Boucher's grand-daughter Frankie Baird also has energized the Boucher Banner campaign and I have seconded the motion a dozen times.

Happy Days Are Finally Here For The Rangers

Hail the conquering (of the Canadiens) heroes!

No, there won't be a banner-raising tomorrow night but the Rangers have invited Mrs. Baird and author McCaffrey to join the overall commemorative activities in a private MSG suite for the game vs. Minnesota.

No question, it's not what Frankie Baird, Sean McCaffrey nor The Maven had hoped for but it is something and I guess we should be grateful for that.

"I'm predicting that the Rangers not only will finally score at home," McCaffrey concludes, "but also that they'll win the game."

That Frankie Baird is there to honor her grandfather and heroic Ranger with McCaffrey is a winning combo no matter what the score!