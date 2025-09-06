The Passing Of Ken Dryden Is Mourned in Rangerville As Well

The death of Ken Dryden is being mourned throughout the hockey world and among Rangers fans as much as any of us who appreciate greatness in the ice world.

Dryden, a Hall of Famer to be sure, ranks among the grand Montreal Canadiens goalies of all-time from Georges Vezina through Jacques Plante. Always, was respected for what he did for hockey in general and as well as for his warm, relaxed personality.

The Maven got to know Ken before his Stanley Cup heroics. He and his future wife Linda once visited Manhattan and wanted to see "real" New York. So, my wife Shirley and I introduced him to the famed candy store drink – the egg creme.

The Drydens not only loved it but they were equally fascinated that the brew – then cost no more than a quarter in 1969 – had neither egg nor cream in it; and was spelled c-r-e-m-e.

Although he never played for the Rangers, Dryden was a New Yorker at heart and wouldn't that have been something had he played at least one season for the Blueshirts.

But he sure knew how to play against them.

Who can forget the 1979 Rangers-Habs Stanley Cup Final. Dryden was beaten 4-1 in the opener at Montreal and that worried Canadiens coach Scotty Bowman who was shooting for his fourth straight Stanley Cup.

"I decided it was time for a change," said Bowman, "And figured I'd start Bunny Laroque in Game Two instead of Ken. One loss for us against a hot Rangers team was bad enough. I didn't want another."

Then what the late, great Montreal coach Dick Irvin called "The Unseen Hand" moved into play.

Bowman: "Bunny then got hurt in our pre-game warmup so I had no choice but to go back with Dryden. New York got two quick on Kenny and it began to look bad."

That it did; but it was then that Rangerville learned – as if it wasn't already apparent – why Ken Dryden was a Hall of Famer.

Instead of folding under the pressure, Ken quickly got his act together and so did his Montreal buddies. In no time at all they solved John Davidson with six straight goals and a 6-2 win.

Dryden won the next three games – 4-1, 4-3, 4-1 and a fourth straight Stanley Cup for the learned goalie and his mates.

Ken retained his love of The Game by writing critically acclaimed books and taking courageous stands to make hockey a better all-round sport.

We mourn our loss. R.I.P. Ken Dryden.