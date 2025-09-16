The Rangers Are Sending A Clear Message By Naming J.T. Miller Capatin

By naming J.T. Miller captain, the New York Rangers are sending a clear message.

Last season the Rangers played without an identity and more importantly, without any sense of heart.

It was prevalent from the start of training camp that the overall mood was off and that carried into the season.

The Rangers had suddenly lost that comeback-kid and fighters mentality that helped propel them to winning the Presidents’ Trophy during the 2023-24 season.

Everything was spiraling out of control for the Blueshirts during the 2024-25 season, so in a desperate attempt to save the season and bring new life to the team, the Rangers traded for Miller.

While the Rangers ultimately missed the playoffs, Miller not only helped the team improve, but you could see a noticeable difference in how hard they played.

To start the offseason, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury shook things up by firing Peter Laviolette and hiring Mike Sullivan to be the head coach.

Sullivan’s hire was a move by Drury to help establish a strong culture and bring in a coach who could be with the organization long into the future, as Drury made Sullivan the highest-paid coach in NHL history.

The decision to name Miller captain was a statement made by Drury and Sullivan that last year’s mentality was unacceptable, and it’s time for the Rangers to redefine their identity as a hard-nosed team.

Miller is a player who’s known to be uber competitive and he plays with a certain level of passion that perfectly represents the heart of New Yorkers.

Rangers Name J.T. Miller 29th Captain In Franchise History

J.T. Miller has been named the New York Rangers ’ 29th captain in franchise history.

“We’re pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers,” Drury said. "Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice. Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement and we’re confident he will continue to represent our organization with class, commitment, and integrity.”

It’s now Miller’s job as captain to push his teammates to a new level and bring physical energy back to the Blueshirts.

Expect Miller to lead by example, while also using his voice to get his message across, something he’s unafraid to do.