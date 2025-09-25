The Rangers Looking To Manage Igor Shesterkin's Workload Properly

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers have a plan for how he wants to utilize Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick.

Over the past two seasons, Quick has provided a steady backup presence for Shesterkin, helping revive his NHL career.

Since Quick’s arrival, Shesterkin started 55 games during the 2023-24 season and 61 games during the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Quick started 27 games during the 2023-24 campaign and 24 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

With Sullivan entering New York, will he balance out these two goalies’ workload in the same manner that Peter Laviolette did?

Sullivan emphasized the importance of utilizing both goalies in order to get the most out of them.

He also understands that the NHL is changing in terms of balancing out workloads between two goalies, and Sullivan is prepared to adapt to that new mantra.

“We have an idea of what the workload should be in order to set up both guys for success,” Sullivan said. “Here's what I'll tell you, in today's game, it's hard to go wire-to-wire with one goaltender. The second goalie is required.

For ten years, Mike Sullivan had Sidney Crosby as his captain with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We think in Shesty and Quickie, we’ve got two really solid guys. I think they can be complementary with one another. We're going to try to set both guys up for success, because ultimately that sets the Rangers up for success… I think for those reasons, it makes sense to make sure we have an eye on the workload and we manage it appropriately.”

For years, Sullivan had to deal with faulty goaltending play with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but with Shesterkin and Quick by his side, he shouldn’t have to worry about that issue any longer.