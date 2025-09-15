The Rangers May Find Another Brad Park At Training Camp

Don't be surprised if your Blueshirts find a diamond on their training camp ice. Granted, it's a longshot, but Vinnie Vegas will tell you that longshots do come in.

My personal favorite as the 14-carat gold find happens to be 22-year-old Scott Morrow from – coincidence-coincidence – Chris Drury's state, Connecticut. But The Maven will get to Morrow in a moment.

First I must tell you a quick story about how I – personally – discovered Hall of Famer Brad Park. Well, sort of "discovered" him.

This was Park's first training camp in September 1968 and he was so far from making the big club I'd say it was about 99-1 against him. I mean nobody knew this kid.

Rangers GM Emile (The Cat) Francis had his heart set on a tall defenseman Al Hamilon who seemingly had a job locked up.

Meanwhile, I was sitting in the stands with a husband and wife with their son who was wearing a light blue sweater. It happened to be Mr and Mrs. Park of Toronto and their son Douglas Bradford. That's how I "discovered" Brad Park -- sitting in the stands.

We three schmoozed a little and then Brad excused himself to suit up for the workout. An hour

of watching left me shaking my head; Mr. and Mrs. Park's son was the best darn D-man on the ice. (And I don't mean maybe either!) Much better – I might add – than that big Hamilton guy.

When camp finally ended, Cat was so set on Hamilton making the team, he foolishly dispatched Park to Buffalo and kept Big Al except that – after a while – Francis realized that he was in error and promoted Douglas Bradford Park to the big club, alias the Rangers.

The Garden's diligent historians are working full-tilt to mark the Rangers ' Centennial celebration by honoring those who've made the franchise the historic, living legend that it has become.

You know the rest. Brad emerged as the best Rangers defenseman since Harry Howell and better for sure on offense. Hamilton bounced around but never came near All-Star calibre as Francis had hoped.

If Sir Park could excuse himself from his parents to begin a Hall of Fame career, who's to say Scott Morrow of Darien, Conncticut won't fool everyone – especially the Carolina Hurricanes who dumped Morrow on Chris Drury's lap – and become a latter-day Park.

Hey, it could happen. And if you don't believe The Maven, the estimable, worthy and personable Brad Park will gladly underline my point.