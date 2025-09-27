The Remaking of Matt Rempe And Other Not-So-Crazy Thoughts

1. Matt Rempe has officially discarded his Sideshow Charlie image. Hiring Hall of Famer Adam Oates as his personal instructor means – as they say – a whole helluva lot. Ergo: Plenty.

2. Coach Mike Sullivan gets it where Peter Laviolette didn't get it when it came to Matt Magic. Placing Whole-City-Block Rempe on the power play to screen goalies isn't genius; just happens to be the right thing to do. (Don't ask me why Lavvy wasn't thinking. He just wasn't.)

3. The other right Rangers thing to do in training camp has been getting goalie guru Benny Allaire out of mothballs to work with the puckstoppers.

4. Things had been so disappointing with aspiring NHLer Brennan Othmann that when he did finally score in an exhibition game; the media reaction was like he just won The Stanley Cup.

5. What's Going On Department: I hear that the idea of putting a #1 on all Ranger helmets in honor of Eddie Giacomin has dissenters.

6. The feeling is that a sticker on the helmet is not nearly as meaningful and a #1 on each player's sweater. Frankly, it should be on the sweater; the other way is too cheap.

7. My Far West Goalie Conscience Jess Rubenstein says The Maven was too hard on goalie Dylan Garand who played against the Islanders the other night as if he had a vegetable strainer in his hand and not a netminder's stick.

8. Note to Jess: I have absolutely nothing against goalkeeper's named Dylan, nor Moishe Oisher for that matter. But, for crying out loud, man, he was auditioning for a job in The World's Most Famous Arena, no less. Play that way, Dylan, and we'll love ya just the same.

9. Adam Fox, who deserved the Rangers captaincy – more than in-and-out-and-in J.T. Miller – played the exhibition game against the Islanders as if it was an exhibition game. (Stickboy Notice: Keep the NO-DOZ ready for foolproof Foxy, just in case.)

Blueshirts Will Honor Ed Giacomin & Other Suggested Honors

The Blueshirts win this week's Maven's "Nice Gesture Award" for deciding to have every Rangers game sweater adorned with Hall of Famer Ed Giacomin's #1.

10. Two things to remember; these are only exhibition games; and when Part One of the season finally begins; it's a marathon not a sprint.

11. One other important thing: until Connor McDavid signs with the Oilers it means that – somewhere, somehow – he could win up to the Rangers.

12. Remember, I said COULD!