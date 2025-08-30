The Status Of Gabe Perreault Is the Hottest Story Going Into Rangers Training Camp

There are a lot of expectations on Gabe Perreault going into the 2025-26 season.

The hype around Perreault came as he dominated at the NCAA level over a two-year span with Boston College.

Perreault was an explosive offensive threat, using his silky hands and top-notch vision to become one of the most dynamic collegiate hockey players in the country.

Upon finishing his sophomore year at Boston College, Perreault signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the New York Rangers.

While he showed some flashes in his five games with the Rangers, the quick transition from the NCAA to the NHL was not easy for Perreault.

The 20-year-old forward had trouble creating offensive chances the way he did at Boston College, and he failed to record a point.

That was a small sample size though, and it’s hard to judge Perreault based on just a few games.

Now that Perreault knows what the NHL is like and has had a full offseason to prepare, we’ll be able to see what he’s truly made of.

Perreault has the talent to be a phenomenal NHL player, but the question is whether he is ready for a full-time role with the Rangers this upcoming season.

Going into training camp, Perreault will have an opportunity to fight for an opening-night roster spot.

Given the upside that Perreault brings to the table, if he makes the Rangers roster out of training camp, he has the ability to be a major offensive contributor immediately.

However, there’s also a world where Perreault starts the season or even plays the majority of the year in the American Hockey League with The Hartford Wolf Pack.

There’s no doubt that Perreault’s status will be one of, if not the biggest storyline through Rangers training camp.

All eyes are on Perreault, and we’ll see if he’s able to meet the high expectations placed on him.