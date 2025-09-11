The Three Who Will Break Through Among The Rangers Rookies

The Rangers' Tryout-Rookie Camp is open for business at the club's Westchester training facility and guess who are the top two young candidates favored to make the big club's roster?

Well, well, well. Guess what? Nothing has changed; it's the same pair as last year; and confirmed by the brand new 2005-06 Hockey News Yearbook.

See if you agree:

1. GABE PERREAULT: "He has raw offensive gifts and attacking acuity," says THN's Future Watch. "Gabe is destined to work the wall on the power play." For now at least, Gabe is listed for the Rangers' second line with Mika Zibanejad at center and Will Cuylle on the portside.

2. BRENNAN OTHMANN: "The left wing plays the pacey, straight-line game that coaches love," says THN. "NHL experience in 2024-25 will prove valuable." The target for B.O. is fourth line work with Sam Carrick at center and Matt Rempe on the right.

3. SCOTT MORROW: The defense newcomer for THN's Future Watch replaces EJ Emery. Here's the THN scouting report: "Scott saw playoffs in Carolina and has shown flashes of brilliance in the AHL. He needs steady duty now." Add to that; "He's a good skater with top-unit power play quarterback upside." For now, he's listed as the seventh blueliner but that could easily change.