Things Every Blueshirt Fan Should Know About What's Going On

1. Connor McDavid still is stalling over his new Oilers contract and as long he diddles around with his team, other NHL clubs can wonder about possibly landing big fish McD.

2. In theory, Rangers fans should hold out only the very, very, very minimum of hope that McDavid someday will wear a Blueshirt. But, hey, you never know.

3. Speaking of stalling, why oh why is Chris Drury failing to get it over with and name a captain. I'll bet that even Jacob Trouba is annoyed.

4. Beefing about his life as a Leaf, Mitch Marner in Vegas is being viewed by Toronto fans, the way John Tavares still is by the Islanders faithful.

5. At a youthful age, 66, Joel Quenneville will be carefully eyed as he starts his new job in Anaheim. The Mave predicts that Q will get his Ducks into the playoffs.

6. Barry Trotz is easy to like on many counts, but Predator fans can be excused for not being wild about Barry if Nashville has another "echy" season.

7. Alex Ovechkin can be forgiven if his record-breaking 2024-25 season does not lead to a socko 2025-26 year. But The Big 8 remains a hockey marvel, no matter what.

8. For the Blackhawks' sake, Connor Bedard must once and for all have a huge breakout season.

What Kind Of Difference Will Mike Sullivan Make For The Rangers?

It must have been the decaf coffee, else how could I have forgotten "Ask The Maven" yesterday?.

9. I haven't seen any Matt Rempe off-season stories like the summer 2024 features. The Skating Giraffe no longer is simply a story because he's 6-8, 241 pounds. He'll be a story if he can become a real hockey player and not merely The People's Choice."

10. A year ago The Hockey News Yearbook had Artemi Panarin leading the NHL in the department of "High-Danger Shooting Percentage" (36.6 %) Do you think he can duplicate that at age 33? The Maven doubts it but, hey, like I said before, ya never know!