Time For The Blueshirt Hand-Wringing To End

This is not a sob story; this is a smile story.

The Rangers are in Toronto tonight with the Garden-Of-No-Goal horrors swiftly fading into the ether of life.

For sure the record-breaking oh-for-goals in three games has been scrawled into the Rangers 100th Anniversary Record of Infamy. (But in the smallest possible print.)

As the ink has dried, we must view tonight's Battle Of The NHL's Two Richest Teams as a mid-October litmus test, if you will and some positive and negative truths.

RANGERS GOOD NEWS: The MSG scoreless scene won't mean a negative thing once the first, second and third lines wake up; which could be tonight. More importantly, the Blueshirts have a well-cemented fourth-line which is playing like a first line.

"The Terrible Tempered Mr. McBangs – Rempe-Carrick-Edstrom – have been well-welded

and should remain intact all season. In fact with time, they could be a Second Line-A since there's still room for improvement.

Furthermore, the goaltending – over the opening games – never has looked better so what's there to worry about? Okay, I'll tell you.

RANGERS BAD NEWS: A loss tonight will scramble the eggs without cooking them. Conceivably, the impressive attacks – which got no goals – at MSG will fizzle. Breadman,

Captain J.T. and the rest of the shock troops will be taken out by Toronto and we'll be talking about slump. In that case a longer look at Hartford beyond Scott Morrow will be in order.

The Blueshirts First Test Has To Be A Do-Over

<b>1. </b>After playing three Humpties, the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> first test against a genuine big-league hockey club on Sunday night produced an "Eh!' Call it a no-grade or a Brooklyn "Do-Over!"

MAVEN SAYS: I'm thinking positive and that Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz will wish he was back in his hometown, Edison, New Jersey – instead of the Toronto crease.

P.S. My dreams are getting better all the time!