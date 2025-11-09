Urho Vaakanainen Makes Return To Lineup After Brief Stint With Injury

Urho Vaakanainen returned from a lower-body injury for New York Rangers on Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

He had missed the previous two games with this injury, but it was unclear when or how he actually got hurt.

Upon Vaakanainen’s return, the Rangers sent Connor Mackey to the Hartford Wolf Pack of The American Hockey League.

In his first game back in the lineup, the 26-year-old defenseman played 11:50 minutes.

Rangers' Home Struggles Reach A New Low In Loss To Islanders

Déjà vu is the best word to describe the New York Rangers’ 5-0 home loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Vincent Trocheck, who was placed on long-term injured reserve, also appears close to making his return, as he’s been practicing in a non-contact jersey and traveled with the team to Detroit for their Friday night matchup.