Urho Vaakanainen Out Against Hurricanes With Lower-Body Injury

Urho Vaakanainen will miss the New York Rangers’ Tuesday night game against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury.

Vaakanainen did not practice on Monday, as it was revealed he was day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Mike Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday that Vaakanainen would be out against the Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old defenseman has served as a healthy scratch a couple of times this season, with Matthew Roberson taking his place.

In 10 games, Vaakanainen has recorded one assist, while averaging 14:53 minutes.