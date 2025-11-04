    • Powered by Roundtable

    Urho Vaakanainen Out Against Hurricanes With Lower-Body Injury

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 4, 2025, 23:52
    Urho Vaakanainen Out Against Hurricanes With Lower-Body Injury

    Nov 4, 2025, 23:52
    Updated at: Nov 4, 2025, 23:52
    &nbsp;Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

    Urho Vaakanainen will miss the New York Rangers’ Tuesday night game against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury. 

    Vaakanainen did not practice on Monday, as it was revealed he was day-to-day with a lower-body injury. 

    Mike Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday that Vaakanainen would be out against the Hurricanes. 

    The 26-year-old defenseman has served as a healthy scratch a couple of times this season, with Matthew Roberson taking his place. 

    In 10 games, Vaakanainen has recorded one assist, while averaging 14:53 minutes. 