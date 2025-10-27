Vincent Trocheck Making Progress In Recovery From Injury

Is Vincent Trocheck inching toward a return for the New York Rangers?

In a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9, Trocheck suffered an upper-body injury, and he was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly afterward.

The 32-year-old forward has missed the team’s past eight games, and he’ll be eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve and play on Nov. 1 against the Seattle Kraken.

While there isn’t exactly a timetable for Trocheck’s return, and he didn’t join the Rangers on their four-game road trip, there seems to be optimism around the progress he’s been able to make.

“He’s making progress,” Sullivan said. “He’s not there yet. His return to play isn’t imminent. If it was, he’d be with us. We’ll let you know when that happens, but he’s making progress.”

The New York Rangers’ struggles continue as the Blueshirts suffered a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

The Rangers currently hold a 3-5-2 record and greatly miss Trocheck’s presence, as he helped stabilize the lineup, while offering a strong two-way game.

The absence of Trocheck has caused a ripple effect in the Rangers’ lineup, with Sullivan constantly shuffling his lines.