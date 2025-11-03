Vincent Trocheck Returns To Practice For The First Time Since Suffering Injury

Vincent Trocheck continues to make progress in his recovery from an upper-body injury.

On Monday, Trocheck practiced for the first time with the New York Rangers since suffering this injury.

It should be noted that Trocheck practiced wearing a non-contact jersey.

In a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9, Trocheck suffered an upper-body injury, and he was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly afterward.

The 32-year-old forward has missed the team’s past nine games, but is now eligible to be activated off of LTIR.

During Monday’s practice, Trocheck participated in some group drills, while also taking part in individual drills at the other side of the ice from the rest of the team.

Despite not putting a specific timeline on when Trocheck could return for the Rangers, Mike Sullivan seemed optimistic when talking about his status.

“Just his presence, being around the group means the world, just with his leadership, his energy.” Sullivan said of Trochek’s return to practice. “The fact that he joined the group today suggests that he's getting closer. It's great that he's out there with the group. I think it helps the whole team overall. He's such a big part of this team in so many ways, both on the ice and off the ice.”

Sullivan emphasized that he would have a better idea of when Trocheck could ultimately return over the next couple of days.