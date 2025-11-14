What makes Igor Shesterkin And Elite Goaltender?

Friday means a lot of things to a lot of people but in this corner it's "Ask The Maven" time. Today's question comes from Milton Mott of Guelph, Ontario. Take it away, Milty:

WHAT IS IT ABOUT IGOR SHESTERKIN'S GAME THAT MAKES HIM AN ELITE GOALIE?

The Maven Replies: For the best insights on this I consulted with Dave Starman, the Rangers first-class radio analyst. Starman, a former goaltender himself, has studied the crease positing for decades. Here's exactly what he told me about Shesterkin:

"Igor has the ability to make the difficult look easy with great crease command. Add to that the fact that he plays at situational depth aided by excellent athleticism.

"Watch Shesterkin carefully and you'll notice his ability to square up even on dead angle shots. The key for him is that he also has superior rebound control so that his defensemen are not getting pounded all night in goal-mouth scrambles.

"Finally, as an added fillip, he uses his stick well to block passes and move pucks. And as anyone who has viewed the Rangers can attest, Igor has been a huge factor in the Rangers success."