What's Next For Brennan Othmann After Failing To Make Rangers' Opening-Night Roster?

There’s a lot to unpack regarding the New York Rangers’ decision to send Brennan Othmann down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

It feels as if Othmann has been knocking at the door to make the Rangers’ roster for a couple of years now.

Last year, Othmann was one of the Rangers’ last roster cuts, as he was close to making the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

After getting a 22-game audition with the Rangers during the 2024-25 campaign, he came to rookie camp this year with the hopes of earning a permanent NHL spot.

Upon speaking to Othmann for the first time since April, he emphasized that he’s in a better mental space and was feeling much more confident after a full offseason training with other NHL players.

Othmann’s newfound confidence and mentality unfortunately, did not translate to his play on the ice.

The 2021 first-round pick struggled to make a strong impression through training camp and four preseason games.

It wasn’t that Othmann performed at an unfathomable level, but it was more about what he didn’t do and the little things he needs to fix before taking the jump as a regular NHL player.

Mike Sullivan feels there are a couple of small aspects on the ice that Othmann still needs to unlock in order to earn a spot with the Rangers.

“We've had a number of discussions around what that pathway might look like for him to carve a role on the New York Rangers,” Sullivan said. “A lot of the discussion we had just talked about conscientious play, attention to detail, defensively, away from the puck, playing within structure, having some predictability and reliability and dependability around his game.

“I think if he can add more detail around those things, essentially that’s what it boils down to. It’s attention to detail in all zones, in particular on the defensive side of the puck. Those are the conversations I’ve had with Otter over the past little while.”

Over the course of training camp, Otthmann began falling behind players on the depth chart he was directly competing with for a roster spot, including Gabe Perreault and Brett Berard.

It was quickly becoming evident that the 22-year-old forward would get sent down to Hartford, and those assumptions ultimately became a reality, even sooner than many people originally anticipated.

Brennan Othmann Sent Down To Hartford Wolf Pack

Brennan Othmann has been sent down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, as he will not make the New York Rangers’ opening-night roster.

Despite being set down, Sullivan made clear that there’s still a pathway for Otthmann to work his way back up.

“I said to Otter, ‘just because this decision was made today doesn't mean that there is finality to it and that the opportunity no longer exists, it very much exists and will continue to exist,’ and we will continue to work with Otter.” said Sullivan.

What is next for Otthmann?

Now he’ll likely play a top-line role for the Wolf Pack, where he’ll be put in a position to thrive and showcase his skills.

It isn’t necessarily what he may have wanted, but starting the season in the AHL could be positive for his overall development.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Otthmann, but he has a chip on his shoulder going into the 2025-26 campaign to show the Rangers brass what he is truly capable of.