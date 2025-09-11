What The Hockey News' Yearbook Thinks About The Rangers

Rangers winning The Stanley Cup – odds: 23-1. That's what the latest 2024-25 Hockey News Yearbook predicts.

Could be worse. Right?

And that's just for starters and the rest of THN's observations are very much worth hearing out.

Steve Zipay, who spent a good chunk of his life covering the Blueshirts for Newsday, wrote the piece. It's spot on because Z knows his ABC's of hockey.

Let's check out a few points and I'll counterattack with some Maven-isms. ZIPAY SAYS: "Slava Gavrikov will help Adam Fox on the first defense pair."

MAVEN BACKCHECKS: What makes you so sure Gavrikov will do anything but pick up a big, fat check. As for Fox, it would be a help if Adam would help himself!

ZIPAY SAYS: "Shesterkin and Quick had off-seasons due in large part to the wobbly defense."

MAVEN BACKCHECKS: Stop alibi-ing, Steve. Point your finger at wobbly puck-stopping. Period! No two Rangers get "Nice, Baby" media treatment than the goalies.

ZIPAY SAYS: "The Blueshirts need a quick turnaround from Sullivan and determination from the leaders to make the postseason."

MAVEN BACKCHECKS: Leaders? Did you say "leaders?" Training camps are opening and Chris Drury hasn't even got around to naming a captain. (For now, Vin Trocheck must be the "Leader-In-Waiting."

ZIPAY SAYS: "A key question is whether Sullivan can match his success in Pittsburgh starting this season."

MAVEN BACKCHECKS: Since when is missing the playoffs "success" when in our country, the strikes and you're out. In Rangers hiring, three strikes and you're in!