    What The Hockey News' Yearbook Thinks About The Rangers

    Stan Fischler
    Sep 11, 2025, 17:31
    Rangers winning The Stanley Cup – odds: 23-1. That's what the latest 2024-25 Hockey News Yearbook predicts.

    Could be worse. Right?

    And that's just for starters and the rest of THN's observations are very much worth hearing out.

    Steve Zipay, who spent a good chunk of his life covering the Blueshirts for Newsday, wrote the piece. It's spot on because Z knows his ABC's of hockey. 

    Let's check out a few points and I'll counterattack with some Maven-isms. ZIPAY SAYS: "Slava Gavrikov will help Adam Fox on the first defense pair."

    MAVEN BACKCHECKS:  What makes you so sure Gavrikov will do anything but pick up a big, fat check. As for Fox, it would be a help if Adam would help himself!

    ZIPAY SAYS: "Shesterkin and Quick had off-seasons due in large part to the wobbly defense."

    MAVEN BACKCHECKS: Stop alibi-ing, Steve. Point your finger at wobbly puck-stopping. Period! No two Rangers get "Nice, Baby" media treatment than the goalies.

    ZIPAY SAYS: "The Blueshirts need a quick turnaround from Sullivan and determination from the leaders to make the postseason."

    MAVEN BACKCHECKS: Leaders? Did you say "leaders?" Training camps are opening and Chris Drury hasn't even got around to naming a captain. (For now, Vin Trocheck must be the "Leader-In-Waiting."

    ZIPAY SAYS: "A key question is whether Sullivan can match his success in Pittsburgh starting this season."

    MAVEN BACKCHECKS: Since when is missing the playoffs "success" when in our country, the strikes and you're out. In Rangers hiring, three strikes and you're in!