What To Make Of Matt Rempe's Fighting

Matt Rempe put up his dukes last night in Boston and, guess what, his Rangers got routed. Don't go away, there's a correlation there.

Start with the theory that a good fight can stimulate a losing team (Rangers) on to a grand victory.

So, with his Rangers down two-zip in the first, Slapsy Matty started messing with Boston's Mark Kastelik and the romantics went off with a pair of unsportsmanlike minors.

That was at 17:27, a mere prelude to the main event which arrived a couple of minutes later.

Since it was a maineventer, The Maven is obliged to provide the Tale Of The Tape which goes like this: Rempe: 6-9, 255 pounds; Kastelic: 6-4, 268.

That means that the Rangers alleged tough guy had a big five inches on his foe and each received the obligatory five minutes for fighting.

As to what The Remper's fight "did" for his team; well Boston scored the next goal to make it three-zip enroute to a 4-1 victory for the home team.

In other words, The Skating Giraffe's fit of fisticuffs had all the value of a chorus of Pistol Packin' Mama, sung in B above high B, as in "Boushwah."

The problem confronting New York's Fighting Calgarian is that – because he's the biggest player in the NHL – he automatically has a height and weight advantage over any opponent which casts him as a bully whether he likes it or not.

It appears that Gabe Perreault has once and for all made the big club's roster although I'm not sure that I know the reason why.

But if Rempe REALLY wants to show he can fight, I suggest a rematch with current NHL Heavyweight champ Mathieu Olivier of Columbus.

The last time they fought, Ollie not only kicked the crap out of Rempe but when the Rangers alleged toughie skated off he looked as if he had borrowed his legs from the circus Rubber Man!