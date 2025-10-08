    • Powered by Roundtable

    What To Make Of The Rangers' Opening-Night Performance From A Pessimistic And Realistic Standpoint

    Stan Fischler
    Oct 8, 2025, 18:46
    Stan Fischler
    Oct 8, 2025, 18:46
    Updated at: Oct 8, 2025, 18:46
    Brad Penner-Imagn Images

    There are three ways for a Rangers fan to view last night's mess at MSG. You're either an optimist, a pessimist or a realist. Here goes:

    IGOR SHESTERKIN: Optimist: Iggy is heading for the Vezina Trophy having given up one goal. (Open nets don't count.)

    Pessimist: He couldn't even beat the Lovable Latvian vagabond backup Arturs Slivos.

    Realist: Can't blame Igor. Nobody got him a goal.

    NOAH LABA: Optimist: The rookie got 13:40 of ice time and looked good.

    Pessimist: Yeah but he had no – repeat NO – shots on goal.

    Realist: give the lad time.

    ADAM FOX: Optimist: The one time Norris Trophy-winner had four takeaways. YAY, FOXY! Go, guy, go!

    Pessimist: The former Prince of the power play quarterbacks helped deliver no PP goals out of two tries.

    Realist: It's only a game.

    ARTEMI PANARIN: Optimist: "We know we have a good team," says Breadman. (Really!)

    How Not To Launch The Blueshirts Centennial Season How Not To Launch The Blueshirts Centennial Season The Rangers season begins tomorrow night in Buffalo. Oh, last night at The Garden?

    Pessimist: Bready needed a sign on his jersey last night: BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED.

    Realist: He's just over an injury.

    BEST NEWS: The Blueshirts are only two points out of first place with 81 games to go!