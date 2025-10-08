What To Make Of The Rangers' Opening-Night Performance From A Pessimistic And Realistic Standpoint

There are three ways for a Rangers fan to view last night's mess at MSG. You're either an optimist, a pessimist or a realist. Here goes:

IGOR SHESTERKIN: Optimist: Iggy is heading for the Vezina Trophy having given up one goal. (Open nets don't count.)

Pessimist: He couldn't even beat the Lovable Latvian vagabond backup Arturs Slivos.

Realist: Can't blame Igor. Nobody got him a goal.

NOAH LABA: Optimist: The rookie got 13:40 of ice time and looked good.

Pessimist: Yeah but he had no – repeat NO – shots on goal.

Realist: give the lad time.

ADAM FOX: Optimist: The one time Norris Trophy-winner had four takeaways. YAY, FOXY! Go, guy, go!

Pessimist: The former Prince of the power play quarterbacks helped deliver no PP goals out of two tries.

Realist: It's only a game.

ARTEMI PANARIN: Optimist: "We know we have a good team," says Breadman. (Really!)

How Not To Launch The Blueshirts Centennial Season

The Rangers season begins tomorrow night in Buffalo. Oh, last night at The Garden?

Pessimist: Bready needed a sign on his jersey last night: BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED.

Realist: He's just over an injury.

BEST NEWS: The Blueshirts are only two points out of first place with 81 games to go!