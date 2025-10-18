What We Know And Don't Know About The Blueshirts So Far

The Maven knows a little bit about a lot of things-Rangers but one disturbing element leaps out at me – they have not been able to beat anything but flub teams Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

Everyone else: EH! Or, if you will, FEH!!

No alibis, please. Everyone has injuries and anyone can blame the officiating but that's pure applesauce.

So, as the Rangers prepare for the reassuring Canadiens tonight in Montreal, what gives with Mike Sullivan's top-six? For the answer, I go to super scout Jess Rubenstein who has 20-20 vision when it comes to 2-3-1 Blueshirts. What gives, Jess?

"First, Sullivan has to realize he no longer has players like Crosby, Malkin and Letang who have the best competitive drive of a trio that the NHL has seen," Jess observes. "They wanted to win so badly that they almost never fell apart in a game."

Compete level is another issue.

"Secondly, this Rangers roster has not shown a willingness to go into the dirty areas for each other. They do not set up screens or attack the net. For a while they were putting Rempe in front of goalies on the powerplay; but that stopped."

Time For The Blueshirt Hand-Wringing To End

This is not a sob story; this is a smile story.

The power play will bear intense watching against the hustling, hungry Habs.

Rubenstein: "With no traffic in front, there are too many perimeter shots and too many looking for the perfect plays. And, let's face it, Igor Shesterkin – as good as he's been – is not going to be able to keep teams to one goal a game for much longer. Get him some goals."

Maven says if the Blueshirts lose tonight and goals are few, it will be time to bring up a couple of the best prospects in Hartford.

How about giving Brennan Othmann one last chance. Can he help? CAN'T HURT!