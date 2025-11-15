When A Visit To Columbus Is Of The Utmost Importance

Once upon a time, a mid-November game between the Rangers and Blue Jackets would be shrugged off with an "Eh" or a "Can't Be Bothered" sniff, and that would be that.

Well, followers of the Beloved Blueshirts, that is not THAT anymore. And for further proof, check the Metro Division standards. Not to mention the Atlantic, if you still don't believe me.

The Humpties aren't Humpties anymore and the same could be said for the Dumpties. Even the Sabres are finally resembling a hockey club although The Maven has to admit, it takes a bit of "looking" when it comes to Buffalo.

Which brings us back to the Rangers and tonight's challenge in Beautiful Downtown Columbus.

With Supreme Commander Vincent Trocheck back in the Blueshirt saddle and Noah Laba looking like runner-up for rookie-of-the-year, the Seventh Avenue Skaters can make sweet music tonight.

The Rangers are only five points behind the first-place Devils.

Worse for the Garden State guys, they are suddenly vulnerable with ace Jack Hughes injured yet again. (And, please, please don't ask him how a guy gets injured at a team dinner.)

Reviewing the Rangers at this point, The Maven finds that New York weaknesses so apparent before Trocheck's return have disappeared – except for one.

Each of five important forwards – Panarin, Lafrenière, Cuylle, Zibanejad and Miller – are in the minus side of the plus-minus ledger.

"Having one – possibly two – on the minus side would worry me," says The Old Scout. "Based on his past, we assume that Mika will be a minus again, but the others all have proven to be in the plus category in past seasons."

Commendably, the defense as a group has been more plus than minus. Vladislav Gavrikov leads at a plus-six with Carson Soucy right behind at plus-5.

How The Blueshirt Patriarch Lester Patrick Was One-Upped By His Son Lynn

Among the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> who joined the American armed forces during World War II was the son of the club president and manager, Lester Patrick.

In all fairness, the Rangers have yet to play the truly elite teams; Tampa Bay being a recent example. The Bolts had no less than six injured skaters before the game and then lost another in the first period. The home team proved to be easy pickin's for the New Yorkers.

"You can't say enough good about how Trocheck's return has catapulted the team," adds The Old Scout. "But the real answer won't be known until we see a month of Vince in the lineup."

Speaking of "months," figure on three months before you see Matt Rempe receiving his huzzahs! That is, if he's good enough to make the team at that time!