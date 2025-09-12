Who Are The Rangers Current Top Prospects?

Friday is "Ask The Maven Day" and today's question comes via Jim Shantz of Spring Valley. Take it away, Jim:

WHO ARE THE BEST ROOKIES COMING OUT OF THE RANGERS TRAINING CAMP?

The Maven Replies: My hockey bible is The Hockey News Yearbook and when it comes to rookies, I check the section called "Future Watch." Under the Rangers segment, ten players are listed in order of importance:

1. Gabe Perreault; 2. Brennan Othmann; 3. Scott Morrow; 4. Brendon Brisson; 5. EJ Emery; 6. Malcolm Spence; 7. Drew Fortescue; 8. Brett Berard; 9. Dylan Garand and finally Sean Barnhill.

The favorites are Perreault and Othmann although Othmann is a two-time loser in terms of not making the big club. At the moment Gabe is the leader among forwards and Morrow among the defenders.

Since Berard showed well last season, I figure he'll get another shot at The Show. At the moment Brisson, Emery, Spence Fortescue and Barnhill are longshots.

Garand, being a goalie, will remain in Hartford unless either Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick gets hurt.

If Othmann doesn't make the Rangers varsity, expect the club to trade him at the earliest opportunity.