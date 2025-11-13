Who The Blueshirts Could Beat Out For A Playoff Berth

Before the season started The Hockey News editorial board delivered its predictions about the NHL's Final Standings.

Guess where the Rangers were selected? Fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. Now guess where the Rangers are standing right now? Fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

THN's critics have Carolina, New Jersey and Washington ahead of the Beloved Blueshirts

At this moment, New Jersey, Carolina and Pittsburgh – yeah, the Penguins of all people – stand ahead of Mike Sullivan's skaters – but not by much.

The Devils (12-4-1, 25 points) play a fast game, solid at all stations.

Carolina (11-5-0, 22 points) always delivers a competitive club and this season is no exception. But the Canes goaltending always is mediocre; and remains so.

So far the teams below the Rangers – Flyers, Islanders, Capitals, Blue Jackets – all are playing over-.500 hockey. Each one of them appears decent enough to remain in the race right down into the homestretch.

The Maven believes that the Rangers – if their current upward trend holds – could climb into first place within weeks and remain at the top through April.

All signs indicate that the Seventh Avenue Skaters have gotten their respective acts together and are getting serious about their strengths while patching the weaknesses.

Rangers Bury Offensive Concerns With Another High-Scoring Performance

In a high scoring affair, the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> came away with a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Winning at long last at home was the turnaround's start. Continuing to win on the road has provided a good base.

The match in Columbus will only have meaning if New York loses, but The Maven does not expect that to happen. Therefore, the theme today is: FIRST PLACE OR BUST!