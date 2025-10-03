Why Brennan Othmann's Demotion Is No Surprise

There is a bloc of Rangers fans who simply cannot fathom why the once highly-touted Brennan Othmann's demotion to Hartford is no surprise.

The Maven did a bit of research on this one. I finally found an explanation of sorts in The Hockey News "Future Watch" edition – 2020 edition.

The explanation is simple: poor Rangers' drafting five years ago that's felt today.

There were ten names on the list of prospective big-leaguers. You had to figure that at least five would be "live" ones, wouldn't you? These included:

Vitali Kravtsov, Nils Lundkvist, K'Andre Miller, Lias Andersson, Zac Jones, Libor Hajek, Julien Gauthier, Matthew Robertson and Morgan Barron.

Who knows what's gonna be with Robertson; but this much is certain; the only one out of the ten who is a legitimate star has to be Igor Shesterkin.

One out of ten is only good if you are digging for gold in the Yukon!