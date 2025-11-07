    • Powered by Roundtable

    Why The Blueshirts Salvation Is Just Around The Corner

    Stan Fischler
    Nov 7, 2025, 16:36
    Why The Blueshirts Salvation Is Just Around The Corner

    &nbsp;Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

    If You – and I do mean YOU – believe that your beloved Blueshirts are spinning their wheels or have a first-class seat on The Treadmill To Oblivion, think again.

    Repeat after me:

    1. Hope is just around the corner.

    2. Love is just around the corner.

    Let's start at the top. In only a matter of days Vincent (Vinnie The Dip) Trocheck will be back in the New York lineup, doing what he does best – leading the team to victory. (Sometimes.)

    The Rangers Propaganda Ministry, conveniently located in the general manager's office, would have us believe that J.T. Miller is the genuine Yankee-Doodle-Ipsy-Pipsy leader of the Blueshirts. 

    But the genuine Rangers' engine belongs to Trocheck and he's just around the corner for a return to full-time duty. 

    As for why The Maven says "Love Is Just Around The Corner," it is because once Vinnie The Dip gets his playing act together you're gonna love a Trocheck-revived Rangers.

    Interestingly, The Hockey News Yearbook has Trocheck listed as the club's third center.

    I've got news for THN's editors; guys, you've got it upside down. It should read: 1.Trocheck; 2. J.T. Miller, 3. Mika Zibanejad.

    Let's check back on December first and we'll see who's right. My dough is on Trocheck! 