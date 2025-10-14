Will The Blueshirts Ever Score A Goal At The Garden?

The good news is that the Rangers have 40 home games left to score their first goal on home ice.

Of course, it would be a novel idea if they did it tonight against the big-shot, sometimes hard-shooting Oilers.

Brother, if the beloved Blueshirts get blanked again the franchise may have to be moved to Brooklyn and the dreaded Barclays, an unreasonable facsimile of a hockey rink.

But I'm only kidding. The Rangers, who have been getting magical goaltending from Igor

Shesterkin and formidable defense, led by Adam Fox should finally get some home ice lamplighting just for the heck of it.

Meanwhile, The Youth Brigade, led by Rampaging Rempe and rookie ace Noah Laba, was impressive against Washington and so was very-senior citizen Mika Zibanejad. Hey, of the 35 shots fired at Caps goalie Charlie Lindgren; many were labelled, but Chas saw them all.

The Blueshirts First Test Has To Be A Do-Over

1. After playing three Humpties, the Rangers first test against a genuine big-league hockey club on Sunday night produced an "Eh!' Call it a no-grade or a Brooklyn "Do-Over!"

"The power play needs work big-time," adds The Old Scout. "It could have won the game for them had it been working."

The new Rangers mantra: SCORE A GARDEN GOAL – OR BUST!