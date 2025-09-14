World's Shortest, Concise Rangers Preview Ever

Patrick Hoffman is a superior journalist with an Argus eye for the Rangers.

The Man was asked for the shortest possible Rangers X-Ray and Hoffman delivered: Here's his September Song:

1. "Examining the Rangers, I find that there are more questions than answers:"

2. "One of the major questions is, do the Blueshirts have enough defensive depth? Frankly, I don't think so."

3. "What kind of impact will Mike Sullivan have on the team? History shows that – with Pittsburgh – he had trouble making the playoffs with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson in his lineup."

4. "My estimation is that Igor Shesterkin will bounce back, but I'm not sure about Jonathan Quick. He's getting up there in age and proved to be leaky throughout last season."

5. "Conclusion: "As of this writing, I see them as a bubble team!" Kudos to Pal Patrick for being fast, furious and – unlike the Rangers – infallible!