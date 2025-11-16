Mike Sullivan Will Not Coach On Sunday Due To Personal Reasons

Mike Sullivan will not be behind the bench for the New York Rangers’ Sunday night game against the Detroit Red Wings due to personal reasons.

David Quinn and Joe Sacco will split head coaching duties in his absence.

Quinn served as the Rangers’ head coach from 2018-21. He recorded a 96-87-25 record through three seasons.

After serving as an assistant coach under Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Rangers brought him back shortly after hiring Sullivan.

Sacco served as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche for four seasons from 2009-13. He most recently served as interim head coach for the Boston Bruins during the 2024-25 season after the firing of Bruce Cassidy.