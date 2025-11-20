Three Unsung Rangers Heroes Via Cleveland From The Unsung Early 1950's

After the Rangers went to the seventh game – double-overtime – of the 1950 playoffs, they then missed the postseason for the next four years.

Despite that unpleasant fact there were a number of forgotten Blueshirts who were fan favorites. Here are three who all came via the AHL Cleveland Barons via trades, and from them The Maven says, "Thanks For The Memories."

1.WALLY HERGESHEIMER: Obtained from the Barons in the early 1950's, Hergy emerged as a star right wing whose favorite campsite was just outside the enemy crease. He scored so many goals there, Bruins GM Lynn Patrick labelled him "The Garbageman." Wally laughed at the intended insult and kept scoring as one of the best little men in New York hockey history.

2. HY BULLER: Originally this two-way defenseman broke in with the New York Rovers in the 1942-43 season. He played for the Rovers for a year and eventually matured with AHL Cleveland. As a Ranger he was a Second All-Star in his rookie year. He became a superior power play quarterback and one of the few Jewish players to excel in Rangers livery. Alex (Kingfish) Levinsky being another.

3. JOHNNY BOWER: The Rangers goalie in the 1953-54 season, this Saskatchewan native posted a commendable 2.60 goals against average on a non-playoff team. A season later he was bumped out of the starting job by Gump Worsley. Bower eventually wound up in Toronto and played on four Stanley Cup-winning teams and became a Hall of Famer as did Worsley.