Rangers Recall Scott Morrow And Send Down Gabe Perreault To The AHL

The New York Rangers have recalled Scott Morrow from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, while sending down Gabe Perreault.

This comes as Will Borgen is nursing an upper-body injury, which kept him sidelined for the Rangers’ Saturday night win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Morrow was called up by the Rangers earlier in the season, but he did not suit up for the Blueshirts before ultimately being sent back down to the AHL.

In 11 games for the Wolf Pack, the 23-year-old defenseman has recorded one goal, one assist, and two points.

The Rangers called up Perreault on Nov. 9 with the hopes of providing an offensive spark.

Perreault was immediately elevated to a top-six role, but Mike Sullivan would slide him back down to the team’s third line late in games.

In his three-game stint with the Rangers, the 20-year-old forward averaged 13:09 minutes.

“We've seen some really good things he's done. Obviously he's got real good offensive instincts, sees the play really well,” Sullivan said of Perreault. “He thinks the game on a high level. I think where his opportunity for growth and improvement is really just strength on the puck and a little bit of quickness. And I think they go hand in hand.

“As a young player, it's just physical maturity. The speed of the game and the size and the strength of the players at this level is second to none. For most young players, that's one of the challenges in making the jump to being an impact player at this level.”

It’s unclear if Morrow will play on Sunday night when the Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings.