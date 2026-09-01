Stephen Halliday Is An Avid Pokemon Card Collector

"What a huge milestone in my Pokémon career. Just did a deal with NHL Player @stephen.halliday. He and his girlfriend are avid collectors and love vintage so they reached out to me after being referred by our buddy @kawacardcare and we were able to do a deal for a 1st ed Suicune, 1st ed Entei and 1st ed Typhlosion. Thanks guys for an easy deal! I've met a few celebrities in my lifetime through my Poker career, but this is my first interaction with an active NHL player, and it being through Pokémon is super cool!"