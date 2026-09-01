Stephen Halliday Is An Avid Pokemon Card Collector
For Stephen Halliday, as far as his passions go, nothing compares to the sport of hockey. He's pumped this season to get a chance to play with stars like Stutzle, Sanderson, and Batherson.
But away from the game, the Senators centre may have a soft spot for Mewtwo, Jigglypuff, and Pikachu.
We learned from Balloo Card Shop in their post on Monday that Halliday is a big Pokémon card collector.
From Balloo Card Shop:
"What a huge milestone in my Pokémon career. Just did a deal with NHL Player @stephen.halliday. He and his girlfriend are avid collectors and love vintage so they reached out to me after being referred by our buddy @kawacardcare and we were able to do a deal for a 1st ed Suicune, 1st ed Entei and 1st ed Typhlosion. Thanks guys for an easy deal! I've met a few celebrities in my lifetime through my Poker career, but this is my first interaction with an active NHL player, and it being through Pokémon is super cool!"