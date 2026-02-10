TSN's Claire Hanna has always been an excellent follow on social media, sharing the latest Senators news from the rink and the locker room. But this month, she's on the bigger stage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, covering hockey in Milan, and continues to provide excellent coverage on the international front.
But over the past few days, her social media has blown up over a pair of stories, neither of which had anything to do with hockey.
The first was accidentally leaving her air pods on the plane during her Feb. 4 flight to Italy. When she contacted Air Canada, the crew said they couldn't find them, but Hanna proceeded to track them, posting updates on X as the air pods travelled the world, from Switzerland, Ireland, and home to Montreal.
Air Canada eventually recovered them, but not before 1.9 million people had checked in on their story.
Then a few days later, on Sunday, she nearly missed the game she was supposed to cover when she got locked in a bathroom at the arena. The rink in Milan has been a hot topic for several months, with people wondering if it would be fully ready in time for the games.
We now know the bathroom door hardware was not.
With a cell phone in hand, she was able to summon the help of her camera woman Maggie to end her ordeal and get the broadcast on time.
If things happen in threes, it will be interesting to monitor what's next for Claire Hanna in Milan.