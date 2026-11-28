Ottawa Senators
631 Members•3,102 Posts
Bad Blood: Senators And Hurricanes Have Some Unfinished Business
Jordan Spence talks about the Senators' impressive ability to bounce back after losses this season (Senators You Tube).
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 4:04 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 4:04 PM
The Eastern Conference's two division leaders meet for the first time since a bitter playoff series that left both clubs with reasons to hold a grudge.
When the Ottawa Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at Lenovo Center, there may be a little unfinished business.
On both sides.
Fresh off an impressive 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday afternoon, the Senators (17-7-3) will face arguably their toughest test of the season so far against the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Hurricanes (19-3-3) lead the NHL in points percentage, showing absolutely no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover.
Related stories
A New, Unexpected Rivalry
Saturday's game marks the first meeting between the two clubs since the Hurricanes swept the Senators in the opening round of last spring's playoffs.
There are probably a few things neither side has forgotten about that series.
Not only did the Senators endure a frustrating sweep, but they also lost their best defenceman, Jake Sanderson, in Game 3 when Taylor Hall caught him in the head with a fly-by shoulder check.
That knocked Sanderson out of the series after the Senators had already lost Artem Zub in Game 1.
But the Hurricanes may have a few grievances of their own, because the Senators didn't exactly go quietly in a brawl-filled Game 4.
Ridly Greig sucker-punched Hurricanes defenceman Sean Walker, earning a two-game suspension that he served at the beginning of this season. Tyler Kleven also delivered a thunderous hit on rookie defenceman Alexander Nikishin, who appeared to be knocked unconscious on the play.
So, as we enter the holiday season, you'd be wise not to expect too much goodwill toward men in this game.
The Tale of the Tape
Beyond the playoff history and the potential for shenanigans, this is a compelling matchup between the leaders of the Eastern Conference's two divisions. The Senators are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, while the Hurricanes are 8-1-1.
Unfortunately for the Senators, back-to-backs have been their kryptonite. They're 0-4 in the second half of back-to-backs this season. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes haven't played since Wednesday night, when they also defeated the Lightning in Tampa Bay, 3-1.
One of the big questions for the Senators will be who starts in goal.
Linus Ullmark picked up his 13th victory in just 15 games on Friday, becoming the first goalie in NHL history to win 13 of his first 15 games in a season more than once.
Ullmark continues to lead the NHL with a .933 save percentage and a 1.66 goals-against average. His 66th victory as a Senator moved him past Damian Rhodes into sole possession of fifth place in franchise history.
With the back-to-back situation, Samuel Ersson would appear to be the logical choice to start against the Hurricanes. But given the quality of the opposition, how well Ullmark has been playing, and Ersson's inconsistency, it will be interesting to see if Travis Green is tempted to push the envelope and start Ullmark again.
Ersson enters Saturday's action with a 3.43 goals-against average and an .869 save percentage.
Meanwhile, Carolina has been getting excellent goaltending of its own from Pyotr Kochetkov, who's 13-1-1 with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
Given the history between these two clubs, the Senators would be wise to keep their emotions in check. The Hurricanes have the NHL's fifth-ranked power play at 25.6 percent, more than twice as effective as the Senators' last-place power play this season.
Top Performers
Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 34 points and shares the team lead in goals (13) with Andrei Svechnikov. Between those two, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, and Nikolaj Ehlers, the Canes have five forwards at or very near a point a game average.
The Senators have one: Tim Stützle.
But they are getting offence from unexpected sources. After his three-point performance in Tampa Bay, Michael Amadio now has 10 goals in 27 games this season, tied with Shane Pinto for third on the club in both goals and points (18).
Amadio has been noticeably good in all situations, but a grand total of nobody had him down for a 31-goal season. That's the pace he's on here in his contract year.
Meanwhile, it's hard not to think back to that heartbreaking Game 2 in Carolina and wonder how different the series might have been if Amadio's breakaway scoring chance in double overtime had gone in off the post instead of staying out.
Game time is 7 p.m. ET, with television coverage on Sportsnet East and TVA Sports.
The Sens will wrap up their four-game road trip on Monday with another rare weekday afternoon game, taking on the Nashville Predators at 1 p.m. ET.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
6
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy