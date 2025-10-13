Brady Tkachuk Injured As Senators Lose Home Opener 4-1 To Nashville Predators

The Ottawa Senators generally outplayed the Nashville Predators on Thanksgiving Monday but at the final buzzer, they had little reason to give thanks. They simply couldn't score in this one, falling 4-1 to the Predators. And after suffering an apparent hand injury in the first period, team captain Brady Tkachuk sat out the final nine minutes of the game.

Let's tackle the game first.

After a tough outing on Saturday in Florida, Linus Ullmark had an excellent bounce back game. But he was still second-best in this one, outduelled by Juuse Saros, who helped snap the Senators' five year winning streak in home openers.

Ottawa appeared to open the scoring in the second period on a terrific bad-angle shot from Jake Sanderson. However, the Predators challenged the goal for goalie interference. After what felt like an endless review, officials ruled that Tim Stützle’s skate had made enough contact with Juuse Saros’ pad to prevent him from making the save. The goal was overturned.

Nashville got on the board just over 12 minutes into the second period after a costly giveaway by Dylan Cozens at the Ottawa blue line gave Jonathan Marchessault an opportunity. Skating in from a poor angle, Marchessault managed to sneak the puck through Ullmark’s pads — likely the only spot he had to shoot — giving Nashville the game’s first goal.

Late in the second, during a 4-on-4, Jordan Spence’s one-timer trickled just wide of the net after sneaking through Saros. Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk both had chances to knock in the rebound but couldn’t convert.

With just over 5 minutes left, Nashville made it 2-0 when Ryan O'Reilly finished off an odd man rush after a drop pass by Steven Stamkos. It marked the third straight game the Sens have fallen behind 2-0.

Greig finally solved Saros on a late 6 on 4, redirecting a shot from the point to cut the lead to 2-1. But they couldn't get any closer and Nashville added two empty net goals to put it away.

The two teams both got some early season work on their special teams, combining for nine power plays in the first two periods alone. If there's an upside, the Sens much-maligned penalty kill went a perfect 6 for 6 on Monday.

In the big picture, a much larger concern than the Sens 1-2 start is the health of their captain. Not long after Sens fans were chanting his name during player introductions, Tkachuk left the ice with what appeared to be a right-hand injury. He had been cross-checked in the back by Roman Josi, sending him flying into the end boards.

Tkachuk hurt himself while extending his arms to brace for impact with the boards. When he returned to the bench and continued to play, it seemed to be nothing to worry about. But the fact that Tkachuk sat out the final 9 minutes of the game, that renews the concern and becomes a huge storyline to monitor going forward.

