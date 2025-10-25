Nick Cousins Gets A Look On Top Line As Senators Shake Things Up For Washington

The Ottawa Senators are coming off a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, but they’ll ice a very different lineup Saturday in Washington (7 pm). Head coach Travis Green has made significant changes up front, moving Tim Stützle back to centre and promoting Nick Cousins to the top line alongside Stützle and Drake Batherson.

Beyond that, for those of you scoring at home, it’s hardly worth locking anything in. Green seems a little antsy with his lineup card right now, so it's a good bet you'll see plenty of movement before the night is through.

On the back end, Jordan Spence remains scratched for a third straight game after his late-game turnover against the Islanders last weekend. Linus Ullmark will start in goal, coming off a steady outing against Philadelphia.

Projected lineup – Ottawa Senators

Nick Cousins – Tim Stützle – Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig – Dylan Cozens – David Perron

Michael Amadio – Shane Pinto – Claude Giroux

Olle Lycksell – Lars Eller – Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot – Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven – Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Projected lineup – Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Ryan Leonard

Hendrix Lapierre – Connor McMichael – Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime – Nic Dowd – Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary – John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Game Notes

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk joined the team for morning skate in a non-contact jersey — his first time on the ice with the group since undergoing thumb surgery on Oct. 16. The Capitals, who beat Columbus 5-1 on Friday, did not hold a morning skate. Pierre-Luc Dubois returns from injured reserve after missing five games with a lower-body injury, while Rasmus Sandin remains out for a second straight game.

Jordan Spence is expected to sit out a third straight game since his last-minute giveaway last Saturday resulted in the winning goal in a loss to the Islanders. Despite his point-per-game pace (4 assists), Spence has only played half of Ottawa's games.

Fabian Zetterlund is still looking to snap out of his Ottawa funk. He has just one assist in 8 games and starts on the fourth line again. Zetterlund had just nine shifts in Thursday's win over the Flyers.

It'll be a homecoming on Saturday for former Capitals Nick Jensen and Lars Eller.

For Washington, it's a special night for Alex Ovechkin, who will be honoured for playing in his 1500th game. If he scores tonight, he'll be the first man in NHL history to score 900 goals.