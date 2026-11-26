Panthers Jump On The Senators, Ending Their Nine-Game Point Streak
Steve Warne and Gregg Kennedy expected a rough rematch for the Senators in Florida on Wednesday.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 3:28 PM
Brad Marchand had three assists and Aleksander Barkov scored in their return to the Panthers' lineup, handing the Senators a 5-3 loss in Florida.
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