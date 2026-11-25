Ottawa Senators
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Paul Maurice On Senators: 'They'll Come Into This Game Expecting To Beat Us"
THN's Steve Warne and Gregg Kennedy talk about the kind of game they're expecting in Florida on Wednesday.
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 7:24 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 7:24 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 8:39 PM
The Panthers head coach has plenty of respect for the Atlantic-leading Senators, who face Brady Tkachuk for the second time Wednesday night as Florida welcomes back two of its biggest stars.
The Ottawa Senators will have their hands full on Wednesday night when they visit the Florida Panthers in a battle between two of the Atlantic Division's top teams.
The Senators lead the way with a record of 16-6-4, six points clear of the 13-8-3 Panthers. However, Florida has managed to stay within striking distance despite playing almost the entire season without two of its biggest stars.
Both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand will return from injury on Wednesday night, providing some serious reinforcements for the already talented Panthers.
Florida head coach Paul Maurice has clearly taken notice of what the Senators have accomplished through the first quarter of the season.
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"They'll come into this game expecting to beat us based on the way they've played this year," Maurice told reporters on Wednesday morning. "Made the playoffs last year. I think they learned a lot in their Carolina series in terms of how they gap and how hard they defend, with being a pretty strong offensive team."
Noting that his core guys haven't played together as a group since June of 2025, Maurice expects a really good game on Wednesday night.
"It'll be two really good teams in the Atlantic getting after it."
Brady Bowl, Round Two
Wednesday's game also marks just the second meeting between the Senators and their former captain, Brady Tkachuk, who requested a trade over the summer with two years remaining on his contract.
The Senators obliged, acquiring three first-round draft picks and a 2027 second-rounder from the Panthers.
In their first meeting on Oct. 26 at Canadian Tire Centre, Tkachuk scored the game's opening goal before the Senators rattled off five unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory.
Tkachuk was booed relentlessly that night and subjected to over a dozen different chants from the same fans who had spent years cheering for him.
The reception will be considerably warmer for Tkachuk on Wednesday night in Sunrise.
"I have so many great memories there over the years, but this new chapter has been awesome," Tkachuk told reporters Wednesday. "Having this game at home, it's still going to be different, but I'm really excited about doing it in front of our home fans."
Maurice isn't expecting a repeat of the emotionally charged meeting in Ottawa last month.
"I think the emotion for that game was far more for the other team in the other team's building. This will be a hockey game, but the (Senators) have drafted well year over year, they've paid for that development, the development pain that you go through when you're acquiring the talents and now they're coming of age."
Tkachuk is expected to play on a line with his brother and Anton Lundell, but it sounds like it wouldn't take much for Maurice to move him back to his season-opening alignment beside Barkov.
"We have a different Brady Tkachuk now than we had in training camp because everything was new for him. Now it's not. Now he knows all the systems, and (if) he goes up with Barky, he might see something completely different.
"Those are all the things you get to play with when everybody's healthy. It just doesn't happen very often."
Senators Put Nine-Game Point Streak on the Line
The Senators enter Wednesday's game having earned at least a point in nine straight games (7-0-2). They've won two straight, defeating the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames.
The Panthers have also been playing well, going 4-1-1 in their last six. They're coming off a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, thanks to a Sam Bennett hat trick.
Linus Ullmark will get the start again for the Senators. Ullmark has been the NHL's best goaltender this season, sporting a 12-1-0 record, a 1.44 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. He hasn't lost a game since Oct. 17.
No Lineup Changes for the Senators
The Senators recalled defenceman Djibril Touré from Belleville on Tuesday after sending Carter Yakemchuk to the American Hockey League. Yakemchuk had been a healthy scratch in 10 of the club's last 12 games.
Given the potential for things to get a little nasty in Sunrise on Wednesday night, there was some speculation that Touré might make his NHL debut against the Panthers. The 6-foot-7 defenceman isn't shy about dropping the gloves, and there was no love lost in Brady Tkachuk's homecoming last month.
But Travis Green will stick with the same lineup he used in Monday night's 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
With a victory in regulation time, the Senators would move eight points clear of the Panthers in the Atlantic Division standings. A Florida win in regulation would cut that gap to four.
And with Barkov and Marchand back in the lineup, the Panthers the Senators face on Wednesday night may be a tougher out than the ones they stomped on last month.
Game time is 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The game will be televised on TSN5 and RDS.
Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup
Forwards
Fabian Zetterlund – Tim Stützle – Dylan Cozens
Phil Tomasino – Shane Pinto – Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio – Ridly Greig – Claude Giroux
Sammy Blais – Stephen Halliday – Nick Cousins
Defence
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven – Nikolas Matinpalo
Goaltenders
Linus Ullmark (starter)
Sam Ersson
Florida Panthers Projected Lineup
(as per David Dwork at The Hockey News Florida)
Forwards
Carter Verhaeghe – Sasha Barkov – Sam Reinhart
Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Brad Marchand
Garnet Hathaway – Lars Eller – Sandis Vilmanis
Defence
Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas
Goaltenders
Jacob Markstrom (starter)
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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