Ottawa Senators
630 Members•3,096 Posts
Senators Face Lightning In Black Friday Battle Of Atlantic Powers
Jordan Spence is asked Thursday about the Senators ability to bounce back after losses (Senators YouTube)..
Keito Newman-Imagn Images
Keito Newman-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 3:42 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 3:42 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 5:00 PM
The Senators continue their four-game road trip with a rare Friday afternoon game in Tampa Bay.
While Americans are busy hunting for Black Friday bargains, the Ottawa Senators will be looking to pick up two points in Tampa Bay.
The Senators (16-7-3) take on the Lightning (15-7-2) in a rare weekday afternoon game at Benchmark International Arena. It's a huge divisional matchup and a fine reason to skip out of work early back in Ottawa. The Sens enter Friday's action with a three-point lead over the Lightning atop the Atlantic, although Tampa has two games in hand.
Amidst all the game information you're about to read, the most positive detail is the fact that the Sens are 8-0-1 in games after a loss this season.
This will be the second stop on a brutal four-game road trip for the Senators, who opened the trip with a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, the lowest-ranked team they'll face on this trip. The next three opponents are playing .646 hockey or better.
Related stories
They'll have a quick turnaround after Friday's game, heading to Carolina on short rest. The Canes are defending their title extremely well with an NHL-best .820 points percentage. Then the Sens will finish up in Nashville on Monday.
If it seems like the Sens have a lot of games crammed into November and early December, you're not imagining it. It's largely to accommodate their trip to Germany next month, where they'll play two games against Chicago. Those are the only two games they'll play over a 12-day span.
This afternoon's game will be the first of four meetings between the 1992 NHL expansion cousins. They'll face off again in eight days back in Ottawa.
The Sens won their most recent meeting with the Lightning, 6-2. Tampa's goalie that night was Jonas Johansson, who now patrols the crease for Ottawa's AHL team in Belleville.
Historically, the Sens don't have any trouble scoring against Tampa Bay. According to the Senators' game notes, the Sens have averaged 3.45 goals per game against the Lightning, more than any other NHL franchise.
With the back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Samuel Ersson may get the start against the Lightning after Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in Wednesday's loss. If so, Ersson will be hoping to shake off last week's nightmare outing against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, when he allowed five goals on the final seven shots he faced in a 6-5 overtime loss.
He'll face a Lightning team with far more star power. Despite requesting a trade, Nikita Kucherov leads the club with 33 points in 24 games. He has 56 career points in 41 games against the Sens. Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel share the team lead this season with 13 goals apiece.
The Senators have been a decent road team this season, going 7-5-1, but the Lightning have been cooking at home with a 10-3-0 record.
It's amazing to see the Sens where they are in the standings when their power play remains in shambles. It's operating at just 12.5 percent, compared to Tampa Bay's 21.8 percent. Neither club has been that good on the penalty kill, with the Senators at 75.3 percent and the Lightning at 73.3 percent.
Tim Stützle is off to an excellent start with 31 points through the first 26 games of the season. He's on pace for a career high 42 goals.
Meanwhile, for those of you who don't strain a muscle from cringing so hard over the plus-minus stat, Thomas Chabot (+15) and Jordan Spence (+14) have moved among the NHL's top 15 defensemen in that category.
With no game day skate, lineups are subject to change closer to game time.
Senators Projected Lineup
Fabian Zetterlund – Tim Stützle – Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino – Shane Pinto – Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio – Ridly Greig – Claude Giroux
Sammy Blais – Stephen Halliday – Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven – Nikolas Matinpalo
Samuel Ersson
Linus Ullmark
Lightning Projected Lineup
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel – Brayden Point – Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev – Zemgus Girgensons – Gage Goncalves
Jeffrey Viel – Sam O'Reilly – Scott Sabourin
Charle-Edouard D'Astous – John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman – J.J. Moser
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Friday's game gets underway at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on TSN5 and RDS.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy