Ottawa Senators
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Senators Fall 3-2 To Hurricanes As Old Playoff Rivalries Resurface
Jordan Spence talked this week about the Senators' impressive ability to bounce back after losses (Senators YouTube)..
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 4:31 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 4:31 AM
The Senators came up short in their first meeting with Carolina since last spring's playoff sweep, despite a 34-save performance from Samuel Ersson.
On Saturday night, the Ottawa Senators got another crack at the Carolina Hurricanes, the team that ended their season last spring. The game had a similar feel, and the 'Canes once again came out on top.
The champs extended their point streak to nine games with a 3-2 victory over the Senators in Raleigh. Jaccob Slavin's deflected slap shot from the point in the second period stood up as the game-winner.
The opening minutes of the game brought back plenty of memories of last spring's playoffs.
Each team got an early breakaway, but only Carolina converted, with Sebastian Aho opening the scoring. Shane Pinto had a chance to answer for the Senators but couldn't put his opportunity away.
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A lack of scoring was the Sens' undoing in the April sweep. It was also a feisty series, and Saturday's rematch featured some of that as well.
At the 2:07 mark, Alexander Nikishin and Tyler Kleven got into a lively scrap that harkened back to the playoffs, when Kleven ran over Nikishin in Game 4, leaving the Carolina defenceman with a concussion.
Nikishin got the better of Kleven in the fight, and with the two men sitting in their respective penalty boxes, the cameras caught Nikishin giving Kleven a wink and a nod, almost as if to respectfully say, "Thanks for taking the fight. We're good now."
Just 15 seconds later, Sean Walker took a minor penalty for high-sticking Ridly Greig. Greig served a two-game suspension to start this season for his sucker punch on Walker in last year's playoffs, but the two never got around to settling things the way Nikishin and Kleven did.
Those opening two and a half minutes certainly said a lot about the history between these two teams.
Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead when Nikishin's shot from the point produced a juicy rebound that enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers swatted into an open net.
The teams traded goals in the second period. Pinto cut the lead to one, taking a feed from Jordan Spence and ripping a nice snapshot underneath Pyotr Kochetkov's blocker.
But Pinto also figured in Carolina's game-winning goal later in the second. Slavin's slap shot from the point deflected in off Pinto, leaving Senators goaltender Samuel Ersson, who stopped 34 of 37 shots on the night, with little chance.
Stephen Halliday brought the Senators a little closer at the 9:19 mark of the third period. Thomas Chabot unleashed a knuckling slap shot from the point, and Halliday got a piece of it to cut the lead to 3-2.
A short time later, Halliday provided some fascinating moments in the penalty box after taking a delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass. Cameras caught him talking at length to himself. At first, he seemed to be scolding himself for taking the penalty. Then, during the 'Canes' power play, he appeared to be pleading with them not to score.
Pinto had two more chances in the final two minutes, but that's as close as the Senators would get.
The circumstances weren't exactly ideal for a measuring-stick game against the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Hurricanes had been off since Wednesday, while the Senators played Friday afternoon in Tampa Bay.
The Sens are now 0-5 in the second half of back-to-backs, and in every case, they've faced a well-rested opponent.
Thanks, NHL schedule maker.
With the victory, the Hurricanes became one of the fastest teams to reach 20 wins in the NHL's modern era.
The 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks and 2022-23 Boston Bruins did it in 23 games. The 2005-06 Senators, 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings and 2008-09 San Jose Sharks all did it in 24, while the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 2022-23 New Jersey Devils did it in 25.
Carolina joins the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers, 2012-13 Anaheim Ducks and 2015-16 Dallas Stars in reaching 20 wins in 26 games.
The Senators are off until Monday afternoon, when they'll try to earn a split of their four-game road trip against the Nashville Predators.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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