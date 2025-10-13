Senators Have A Lot On Their Plate For Thanksgiving Home Opener Against Nashville

After a two-game road trip to begin the year, the Senators are back home, just in time for Thanksgiving. They’ll play their 2025-26 home opener on Monday afternoon at 1 pm, facing the Nashville Predators. The Sens have won their last five home openers, including last season's 3-1 win over Florida. Speaking of which...

How’s It Going?

The Senators opened the season with a split of their two games in the state of Florida. Given the perennial strength of the Lightning and Panthers, the Sens can’t be unhappy with that. But the way they were taken apart by the defending champs, 6-2 on Saturday, combined with a very sluggish effort from goalie Linus Ullmark, was a little unsettling for most fans.

The Senators’ penalty kill is more than a little unsettling; it's off to a dreadful start. They’ve allowed 5 goals on 8 penalty-killing attempts, easily the worst in the NHL to open the season. On the plus side, Shane Pinto is off to the best start of his career with 4 goals in the first 2 games. Pinto's line with Claude Giroux has been the top performing line in the first two games, combining for 8 points

The Predators are 1-0-1 to start the year after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1, and falling 3-2 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth. The Preds are trying to shake off a wildly disappointing 2024-25 season.

One of Nashville's new players to watch is No. 44, Brady Martin, the Predators’ fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old not only claimed a roster spot out of camp, but he’s been centring Nashville’s top line between veterans Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly.

Sens Lineup Changes

It looks like the Senators may swap out their bottom pairing D for this one. Tyler Kleven is expected to return from injury to take up his usual spot on the left side. That means Donovan Sebrango comes out, while Nikolas Matinpalo might also make way for Jordan Spence’s Senator debut.

Drake Batherson isn’t expected to play, but feels good about making his season debut on Wednesday, so the Sens will probably need to send a player down to Belleville in the next 48 hours.

Thanksgiving History

When you think back to the Thanksgiving Monday afternoon classic at Canadian Tire last year, these two clubs have an impossible act to follow, entertainment-wise. In one of the wildest Senators home games in recent memory, Ottawa defeated Los Angeles 8-7 in overtime.

Though both men play for different teams now, Zack MacEwen and Josh Norris were the heroes that day, each scoring twice for the Sens. Norris ended the emotional back and forth game with the overtime winner. MacEwen was traded to New Jersey earlier this month for Kurtis MacDermid. Norris was dealt to Buffalo in March in a deadline deal that included Dylan Cozens.

Fan Fun

Here’s an outline of the home opener pre-game party the Sens have going on, according to their website: The plaza will open at 10 a.m. with a performance from Ottawa Valley country band Rainwater Whiskey.

There will be $5 beer, soft drinks, hot dogs and sausages. There are inflatables and face painting for kids. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the Senators third jersey from the Sens Store and online beginning at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, as the Ottawa Food Bank will be on-site collecting donations at Gates 1, 2, and 3.

Upon entry into the building fans will receive a schedule magnet and a flashlight sticker to be used as part of the pre-game ceremony.

Your Handy Lineup Card (from NHL.com)

PREDATORS (1-0-1) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

Faceoff: 1 pm TV: RDS2, TSN5

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Brady Martin -- Ryan O’Reilly

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

